Report: Sadio Mane On Verge Of Completing £42.5m Move From Liverpool To Bayern Munich

After Liverpool recently rejected two offers from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane a fee has reportedly been agreed between the clubs which will see the Senegalese international finally get his move to the German Champions.

According to Sky Sports News Mane is on the verge of completing his somewhat inevitable move to Munich for a fee of around £42.5 million. The Reds were holding out for a sensible offer to come in for the 30-year-old as they deemed Bayern's previous two offers unreasonable.

Mane's move doesn't come as a surprise though with Liverpool's hierarchy apparently knowing his desire to leave months ago. It was just a matter of time before the right bid came in for him and £42.5 million seems like clever business for the 30-year-old who they bought for £34 million back in 2016.

Earlier this week it was reported by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano that a verbal agreement between Mane and Bayern had been agreed and that a deal is in its final stages.

According to reports the Senegalese international is set to sign a three-year deal in Munich with a rumoured salary in excess of £300,000 a week, nearly double that of what he is currently on at Liverpool.

It seems the Reds have already found a replacement for Mane though with 22-year-old Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez the latest Anfield addition.

