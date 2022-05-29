Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him

Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool this summer with Bayern Munich 'strong contenders' to sign him according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

IMAGO / pressinphoto

In the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, speculation was rife about the 30-year-olds future and the player himself said he would let people know his plans after the match in Paris.

It would appear that the match at the Stade de France that Liverpool lost 1-0 could be his last at the club and if so would be a sad way to bow out.

Romano also confirmed that Mane is looking for 'a new experience' and that Bayern Munich will be strong contenders to secure his signature.

There is no official confirmation as of yet of Mane's desire to leave Liverpool but if he does he will leave a club legend after his contributions since he signed from Southampton in 2016.

