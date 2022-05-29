Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him

Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool this summer with Bayern Munich 'strong contenders' to sign him according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sadio Mane

In the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, speculation was rife about the 30-year-olds future and the player himself said he would let people know his plans after the match in Paris.

It would appear that the match at the Stade de France that Liverpool lost 1-0 could be his last at the club and if so would be a sad way to bow out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Romano also confirmed that Mane is looking for 'a new experience' and that Bayern Munich will be strong contenders to secure his signature.

There is no official confirmation as of yet of Mane's desire to leave Liverpool but if he does he will leave a club legend after his contributions since he signed from Southampton in 2016.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
Liverpool Fans
News

Liverpool Issue Statement On UEFA Champions League Final Fan Entrance Issues

By Neil Andrew28 minutes ago
Liverpool Parade
News

Liverpool Victory Parade Confirmed To Celebrate The Successes From 2021/22 Season

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
UEFA
Opinions

Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Vinicius Jr
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
imago1012321468h
Match Coverage

Real Madrid Win The UEFA Champions League In Paris After Defeating Liverpool

By Sam Jones15 hours ago
imago1012329527h
Match Coverage

Watch: Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince15 hours ago
imago1012327262h
Match Coverage

Watch: Vinicius Junior Scores to Make it 1-0 Against Liverpool | Champions League Final

By Rhys James15 hours ago