Report: Sadio Mane To Tell Liverpool He Wants To Leave This Summer, Bayern Munich Favourites, Reds Want Replacement Lined Up Before Selling

Sadio Mane is set to tell Liverpool that he wishes to leave the club in the summer with Bayern Munich favourites to sign him according to a report.

Sadio Mane

Speculation had been rife prior to the Champions League final against Real Madrid that the Senegalese could be on the move and the latest report from Neil Jones of GOAL suggests this will be the case.

The match in Paris that Liverpool lost 1-0 may well have been Mane's last appearance for the club he joined in 2016.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His signing proved pivotal in setting the tone for the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool which has brought so much success.

The journalist claims that whilst the Bundesliga club are favourites to secure the signing of the 30-year-old, Liverpool will be looking for much more than the €30million that has been quoted and would also want a replacement lined up before selling.

