Report: Sadio Mane Told Not To Expect Quick Resolution To Issues Surrounding Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been told not to expect a fast resolution to the issues surrounding his transfer to Bayern Munich according to a report.

Reports that the Senegalese wanted a new challenge started before the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid with the Bundesliga club named as favourites to secure his signature.

Mane has done very little to quell the rumours he could be on the move with just 12 months left on his current contract at Liverpool.

The German club have since made two bids, both instantly rejected by the Anfield hierarchy, for the 30-year-old but a third offer is expected which should be closer to Liverpool's valuation of the player they consider to be world-class.

According to Florian Plettenberg however, whilst Mane has been told to expect to move to Bayern this summer, it doesn't look like a deal will be concluded over the coming days.

The Sky Sport reporter claims that negotiations are ongoing regarding the offer and expects a deal to be struck at €30-40million upfront plus bonuses.

As Darwin Nunez is on the verge of signing for Liverpool from Benfica, the transfer of Mane to Bayern Munich now seems inevitable, and should he move on he will bring to an end a brilliant six-year spell at the club.

