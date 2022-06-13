Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Sadio Mane Told Not To Expect Quick Resolution To Issues Surrounding Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been told not to expect a fast resolution to the issues surrounding his transfer to Bayern Munich according to a report.

Sadio Mane

Reports that the Senegalese wanted a new challenge started before the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid with the Bundesliga club named as favourites to secure his signature.

Mane has done very little to quell the rumours he could be on the move with just 12 months left on his current contract at Liverpool.

The German club have since made two bids, both instantly rejected by the Anfield hierarchy, for the 30-year-old but a third offer is expected which should be closer to Liverpool's valuation of the player they consider to be world-class.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Florian Plettenberg however, whilst Mane has been told to expect to move to Bayern this summer, it doesn't look like a deal will be concluded over the coming days.

The Sky Sport reporter claims that negotiations are ongoing regarding the offer and expects a deal to be struck at €30-40million upfront plus bonuses.

As Darwin Nunez is on the verge of signing for Liverpool from Benfica, the transfer of Mane to Bayern Munich now seems inevitable, and should he move on he will bring to an end a brilliant six-year spell at the club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Vincent Kompany Luis Suarez
Transfers

'They Didn't Listen' - Luis Suarez On Recommending Darwin Nunez To Barcelona As Striker Prepares For Liverpool Transfer

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Set To Be Announced As Liverpool Player Tomorrow Morning Says Trusted Journalist

By Rowan Lee26 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane - Liverpool Aware 'Since A Long Time' Of His Desire For A New Challenge Amid Bayern Munich Interest, Successors Named

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'There Was Clearly A Calculation' - Robbie Fowler On How Liverpool Have Managed The Situation With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Ex Liverpool Man Stewart Downing Claims Darwin Nunez Is 'Ideal' Replacement For Sadio Mane

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Podcast cover 3
Podcasts

Podcast: Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez for £85M! Minamino to AS Monaco? | The Room Podcast

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Liverpool Warned About 'Ageing Squad' As Darwin Nunez Transfer Edges Closer

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Former Liverpool Man Advises Club To Sign Two More Midfielders After Darwin Nunez Signature

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago