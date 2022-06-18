Report: Sadio Mane Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich - Details Of Medical & Unveiling At Allianz Arena Emerge

After Liverpool agreed on a deal with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Sadio Mane, a report has emerged with details of when the Senegalese is likely to undergo his medical and be unveiled by the Bundesliga giants.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Rumours had been circulating for weeks that the 30-year-old, who had just 12 months left on his Liverpool contract, was looking for a new challenge and that Bayern were favourites to secure his signature.

After two failed bids, Paul Joyce confirmed on Friday that the two clubs had agreed the terms of the transfer which could reach £35.1million.

According to Joyce, the German club will pay a guaranteed fee of £27.5million with another £7.6million available to Liverpool based on Mane's appearances and achievements with Bayern.

Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg has now reported that he expects Mane to be announced officially as a Bayern Munich player next week.

Plettenberg suggests that following the medical, the official unveiling of the striker will possibly take place at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

It now looks like just a matter of days before Mane draws a line under his career at Liverpool where he will leave as a club legend.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |