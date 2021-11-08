Report: Scouts From Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle Watch Chiesa & Vlahovic In Juventus v Fiorentina Clash

According to a report, scouts from a host of top premier league clubs including Liverpool were in attendance at the Serie A clash between Juventus and Fiorentina on Saturday.

The Old Lady ran out 1-0 winners in the game courtesy of Juan Cuadrado's 91st minute winner in a game that saw La Viola's Nikola Mikenkovic sent off for two yellow cards.

The report from Calciomercato states that officials from Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hostpur and Newcastle United were present to cast their eyes over Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

Were Liverpool Scouting Chiesa?

It also goes on to say that it's possible that Liverpool scouts were there to watch Italian Federico Chiesa.

Back in October, Il Giornale claimed that Liverpool made a huge bid for one of Italy's heroes from Euro 2020 during the summer.

The 24 year old is currently in the second year of a two year loan spell at Juve and they will be purchasing the player at the end of this season on a pre-agreed deal.

It would seem unlikely that they would consider selling a player immediately who is going to be a star for his club and country for many years to come.

IMAGO / Buzzi

Vlahovic Set To Be At Centre Of Transfer Tug Of War

Vlahovic on the other hand is likely to be at the centre of a transfer tug of war as Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso told fans recently that any chances of him extending his contract in Florence had passed.

Only last week it was reported that Fiorentina had named their price for their 21 year old striker and could consider a sale as early as January.

Liverpool are reported to be interested along with a host of other top clubs and this would seem a more achievable deal than the Chiesa one.

