Report: Sepp Van Den Berg Is Wanted by Four Championship Clubs on Season-Long Loan Move

Liverpool's Netherlands youngster Sepp van den Berg is subject to interest from a host of Championship clubs who are looking to take the 20-year-old on a season-long loan after the youngster enjoyed a successful 18-month loan spell at Preston North End.

The dutch international arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2019 for a reported £1.71million from PEC Zwolle. The youngster spent 18 months playing for the Liverpool u23 side in the Premier League 2, before an 18-month loan move to Championship side Preston.

During his time at Preston, the youngster played a total of 66 competitive appearances for the side, scoring two goals in the process.

After impressing during his spell in Preston, the Dutchman has found himself subject to interest from four Championship sides as reported by the Daily Mail, Watford, Burnley, Blackburn and Sheffield United are all fighting for the signature of the highly rated centre-back.



Burnley manager Vincent Kompany when asked about Van Den Berg said 'All I can say is Sepp is a really good player but a key part of it is to find a balance between the players we've already got and the game time, making sure that we're strong enough.'

LFCTR Verdict

The summer transfer window still has more than two weeks left to run, and a loan move for the dutchman is almost a given, the youngster will struggle to gain first-team minutes within Jurgen Klopp's side, with Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and fellow countryman Virgil Van Dijk all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Another season in the Championship will help the youngster learn the game more from a first-team aspect, under the floodlights as opposed to behind closed doors academy minutes.

Burnley would present themselves as perhaps the best side for the youngster to move to, with former centre-back Kompany as manager, it would be a perfect opportunity for Van Den Berg to learn from one of the Premier League's finest ever defenders.

