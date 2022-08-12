Report: Sheffield United Hopeful Of Signing Liverpool Youngster Despite Strong Competition
According to latest reports Sheffield United have become interested in signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg this summer, with the Blades hopeful of striking a deal with the Reds.
The 20-year-old Dutch centre-back joined the Reds from PEC Zwolle back in June 2019 for £1.3 million, which in time could potentially rise up to around £4.4 million if all agreed clauses are indeed activated.
Van den Berg enjoyed a productive loan stint with local Championship club Preston North End last season, making a total of 50 appearances for the The Lilywhites, thus attracting lots of attention from elsewhere.
As previously reported this week, fellow Championship outfit Burnley are also said to be monitoring the player's situation with new manager Vincent Kompany a keen admirer of the Dutchman.
With Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all battling it out for a regular place in the squad, it looks increasingly likely Van den Berg will be sent out on loan.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already been busy with comings and goings at Anfield this summer, including sending 21-year-old defender Rhys Williams out on loan to Championship side Blackpool in order for him to gain further experience.
According to latest rumours circulating round the club Van den Berg could follow suit and be offered the chance to move away from Anfield this summer to gain more experience along with more guaranteed game time.
The Liverpool man will not be short of options should he decide to leave on loan with Watford and Blackburn Rovers also eyeing a move for the Dutch U21 star.
