Report: Shocking Raphinha Price Tag Revealed, Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Barcelona Among Interested Clubs

Brazilian winger and Liverpool target, Raphinha, could be allowed to leave on the cheap in the summer should Leeds United be relegated from the Premier League according to a report.

The 25 year old has been a shining light in what has been a troubled season for Marcelo Bielsa's team as they sit just three points above the drop zone with 13 games to play.

He has also impressed since making his breakthrough into the national team earning him even more admirers from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona have all been linked with the 25 year old over recent months but it looked like it would take a price of upwards of £50million to persuade Leeds to part with their star man.

It appears however according to Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph via Barca Universal, that he will be allowed to leave Leeds on a cut-price deal if they are relegated.

The journalist suggests that he could be sold for as little as £15-20million should the Elland Road club find themselves back in the Championship.

This is exactly the type of deal Liverpool would normally be interested in as evidenced previously with the signings of Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Xherdan Shaqiri from relegated clubs.

There was always likely to be a battle for Raphinha's signature in the summer but if Leeds do go down and he is available for a bargain price, even more clubs are likely to join the race.

