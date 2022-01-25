Report: Sizeable Tottenham Bid For Liverpool & Manchester United Target Luis Diaz of Porto
Tottenham have put in a sizeable bid for Liverpool and Manchester United target, Porto's Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, according to a report.
The 25 year old, who was joint top scorer with Lionel Messi at the Copa America tournament has been linked with a number of big clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.
Diaz has already scored 16 goals and assisted six times during this campaign and put in a lively performance for the Primeira Liga team at Anfield in the Champions League.
Over the past few weeks, Porto's stance has appeared to remain that to purchase the player, any prospective buyers will need to pay the release clause of €80million.
A report has emerged however from Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda suggesting that Tottenham have made an offer of €45million plus add ons for the player.
According to Sepulveda, the North London club have given Porto 48 hours to respond to their offer.
'EXCLUSIVE. #FCPorto received an official proposal from #Tottenham by #LuisDiaz . Business of 45 million € + goals. @SpursOfficial gave @FCPorto 48 hours to respond.'
Author Verdict
For a player who has already played Champions League football, it seems unlikely he would make a move to Tottenham who are not guaranteed a top four finish in the Premier League.
It would only therefore seemingly be the attraction of playing for serial winner Antonio Conte that could attract the Colombian to North London.
The size of the reported bid, should it be accepted, will surely encourage other clubs to enter the fray but with Porto likely to turn it down, interested clubs will have to bid much higher for such a talent.
