Report: Slask Wroclaw Approach Liverpool For Player Dubbed 'The Polish Messi'

Polish side Slask Wroclaw have made an approach to take Liverpool starlet Mateusz Musialowski on loan.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 18-year-old, dubbed 'The Polish Messi', was signed by Liverpool from SMS Lodz in August 2020 and has impressed in Liverpool's academy with a series of dazzling displays and eye catching goals.

According to PSN Futbol, Slask want to take the attacking midfielder on loan next season and also want to include a buy option for the Poland under-17 international.

The Reds have seen a number of youngsters over recent years benefit from spells away from the club including the likes of Neco Williams, Sepp van den Berg and Nathaniel Phillips.

There is no doubting the potential that Musialowski has but it would appear that his pathway to the first team is currently blocked so a loan spell makes a lot of sense.

As to whether Liverpool would be willing to insert a buy clause into the loan agreement for such a talented player remains to be seen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

