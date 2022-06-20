Skip to main content
Report: Southampton Make An Approach For Liverpool's Neco Williams

Southampton have reportedly become the latest club interested in signing Liverpool and Wales right back Neco Williams this summer. 

Williams has also been on the radar of Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest and Fulham amid rumours the 21-year-old is set to leave Anfield this summer. 

Neco Williams

Despite the Reds keen on Williams as a player the recent signing of 18-year-old right back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen subsequently places questions over whether the Welshman will be lower down the pecking order. 

Williams spent the remainder of last season out on loan at Fulham where he impressed, making 15 appearances, scoring twice and claiming two assists. 

According to the ECHO the Saints have become the more recent club to put their name in the hat for the signature of Williams. However, the Reds will be reluctant to sell the player this summer as they feel they can place a higher price tag on him come next year. 

A loan move this summer is not off the table for Williams, who is now third choice right back behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and new addition Calvin Ramsay. 

