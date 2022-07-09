Skip to main content

Report: Spanish Club Negotiating To Sign Liverpool Defender

Spanish club Alavés are reported to be in negotiations with Liverpool over a loan move for one of the Reds' defenders next season.

Noises coming out of Anfield suggest that transfer business in terms of incomings is now done, so the focus has switched to trimming the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Liverpool Crest Anfield

According to El Correo (via Sport Witness), the club who were relegated from La Liga last season are 'negotiating' with the Reds over a loan deal for defender Anderson Arroyo.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Mirandes where he made 42 appearances but the Spanish publication report that the negotiations for Alaves are 'not an easy task' however as there is considerable interest in the player.

They also claim that Elche are interested in the Colombian and that the player himself would prefer to make a move to a club where he will be playing in the 'top flight'.

Anderson Arroyo

Arroyo signed for Liverpool in 2018 from Fortaleza CEIF before loan spells at Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca CF UDS before joining Mirandes last season.

It appears Arroyo is a long way from Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool hence a move back to Spain would appear to be imminent for the Colombian under-20 international.

