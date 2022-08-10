Skip to main content

Report: Sporting CP Preparing New Contract Offer For Matheus Nunes Amid Rumours Liverpool Are Preparing Bid For Midfielder

Sporting CP are preparing an offer to extend the contract of midfielder, Matheus Nunes, amid interest from Liverpool according to a report.

That is as per Portuguese outlet A Bola who claim that the Primeira Liga club are keen to make him one of their best paid players if he is willing to extend his stay.

Matheus Nunes

Earlier in the day, Correio da Manhã had suggested that Liverpool were preparing a bid for the 23-year old and that he had already rejected the advances of Wolves as he wants Champions League football.

Liverpool's reported interest appears to have strengthened as a result of an injury crisis that manager Jurgen Klopp is currently facing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German is missing a whole host of players currently, with the midfield the worst hit area. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) are all likely to be out over the coming weeks vastly reducing the options available to Klopp.

LFCTR Verdict

There have been reports of Liverpool interest in Nunes for several weeks although it had gone quiet on that front until Spanish international Thiago pulled up in the team's 2-2 draw with Fulham at the weekend.

Portuguese international Nunes appears to have many of the qualities that Klopp looks for in a midfielder, but there are so many conflicting reports currently, it's difficult to know whether this is any substance to Liverpool's interest.

