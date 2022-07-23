Report: Sporting CP Set Matheus Nunes Price Tag Amid Liverpool Interest
The price tag for midfielder Matheus Nunes has been set by Sporting CP amid interest from Liverpool and other Premier League clubs.
Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old over recent days with a report on Friday suggesting that negotiations were about to be opened between the two clubs.
Links to the Reds with a number of midfielders have continued despite manager Jurgen Klopp stating cleary they are not in the market for a midfielder this summer.
The German was clear that unless someone asks to leave, there would be no movement but the speculation has continued with experts in the game claiming that Klopp needs to start refreshing his midfield options.
That is because James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara are all past thirty and Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain only have 12 months left on their current deals.
Portuguese international Nunes is one player where the speculation has not died down since Klopp's comments.
Outlet O Jogo claims (via Paisley Gates) that it will require Liverpool to pay £51million (€60million) to activate the player's release clause.
Primeira Liga club Sporting are still keen however to retain the services of the 23-year-old who Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described as 'one of the best players in the world'.
LFCTR Verdict
Nunes certainly has many attributes that would make him an attractive proposition for Liverpool but it doesn't seem like a deal will be done unless one of the current midfield players exit.
