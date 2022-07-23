Skip to main content

Report: Sporting CP Set Matheus Nunes Price Tag Amid Liverpool Interest

The price tag for midfielder Matheus Nunes has been set by Sporting CP amid interest from Liverpool and other Premier League clubs.

Matheus Nunes

Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old over recent days with a report on Friday suggesting that negotiations were about to be opened between the two clubs.

Links to the Reds with a number of midfielders have continued despite manager Jurgen Klopp stating cleary they are not in the market for a midfielder this summer.

The German was clear that unless someone asks to leave, there would be no movement but the speculation has continued with experts in the game claiming that Klopp needs to start refreshing his midfield options.

That is because James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara are all past thirty and Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain only have 12 months left on their current deals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Portuguese international Nunes is one player where the speculation has not died down since Klopp's comments.

Outlet O Jogo claims (via Paisley Gates) that it will require Liverpool to pay £51million (€60million) to activate the player's release clause.

Primeira Liga club Sporting are still keen however to retain the services of the 23-year-old who Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described as 'one of the best players in the world'.

LFCTR Verdict

Nunes certainly has many attributes that would make him an attractive proposition for Liverpool but it doesn't seem like a deal will be done unless one of the current midfield players exit.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp
News

'Not Even Close To Where We Want To Be' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Pre-Season

By Joe Dixon27 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Making 'Strong Progress' In Transfer Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Andy Robertson Scotland
Articles

'I Wanted To Delete Twitter' - Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson On Social Media Abuse

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Jude Bellingham As Midfielder Added To Borussia Dortmund Leadership Group

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
imago1010633952h
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'He Did Really Well For Us Last Year' Barry Lewtas On U19 Euro's Winner Jarell Quansah

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Leighton Clarkson
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'I Feel As If He's My Coach On The Pitch' Barry Lewtas On Leighton Clarkson

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
David Moores
Articles

Former Liverpool FC Chaiman and Owner David Moores Passes Away Aged 76

By Owen Cummings14 hours ago
imago1012336749h
Quotes

Sir Kenny Dalglish Pay's Tribute To Former Liverpool Owner And Chairman David Moores

By Alex Caddick14 hours ago