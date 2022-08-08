Report: Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes 'Willing To Wait' For Liverpool Move

According to reports, Matheus Nunes is willing to wait for Liverpool, as The Reds go through an injury crisis in midfield.

Liverpool are currently going through a midfield crisis as Thiago Alcantara joins the injury list already consisted of fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The club have been linked with a number of players this transfer window, but have yet to address the area they came into it as a priority target.

IMAGO / PA Images

After the signings of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, the club stated that their incoming transfers were done for the summer. However, are they going to be forced into a midfield signing following the injuries?

One player that has been linked with a move to Anfield is Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes and according to reports by Correio da Manha, via Empire of the Kop, he is 'willing to wait' for his move to Liverpool.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Portuguese playmaker usually plays on the left-hand side of a midfield three, but his ability to use both feet and float around the pitch means he offers a place for other roles in the team.

If Nunes is wanting a move to Liverpool then why aren't the club moving for him?

