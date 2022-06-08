Report: Liverpool 'Close' To Signing Darwin Nunez From Benfica | Fee To Be Near €100M

According to several sources, Liverpool are close to signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a transfer that could be near 100m Euros.

Liverpool have rapidly increased their interest in Darwin Nunez over the last few days.

Several sources have reported that the Reds have submitted opening bids for the Uruguayan striker.

On top of that, it is now being reported that Liverpool have already agreed to personal terms with the Benfica striker.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Sportitalia TV transfer insider Gianluigi Longari has revealed that Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with Benfica.

Negotiations have been going on for the past few days and it seems a breakthrough has been made.

With personal terms already agreed, the two sides only need to agree on a fee.

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that both Manchester United and Liverpool have told Benfica that they have absolutely no intention of entering into a bidding war.

With it being in the player's hands, it appears that Darwin Nunez is Anfield bound having told Benfica he 'intends' to play for Liverpool.

In addition, Diario AS reporter Manu Sainz has said that Nunez is only "one step away from Liverpool."

With several sources now commenting on Darwin Nunez's future, it seems that Liverpool have a great chance at signing him.

Would you be happy to see Nunez join Liverpool this summer?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |