Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool 'Close' To Signing Darwin Nunez From Benfica | Fee To Be Near €100M

According to several sources, Liverpool are close to signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a transfer that could be near 100m Euros.

Liverpool have rapidly increased their interest in Darwin Nunez over the last few days.

Several sources have reported that the Reds have submitted opening bids for the Uruguayan striker. 

On top of that, it is now being reported that Liverpool have already agreed to personal terms with the Benfica striker.

Darwin Nunez

Sportitalia TV transfer insider Gianluigi Longari has revealed that Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with Benfica.

Negotiations have been going on for the past few days and it seems a breakthrough has been made.

With personal terms already agreed, the two sides only need to agree on a fee.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that both Manchester United and Liverpool have told Benfica that they have absolutely no intention of entering into a bidding war.

With it being in the player's hands, it appears that Darwin Nunez is Anfield bound having told Benfica he 'intends' to play for Liverpool.

In addition, Diario AS reporter Manu Sainz has said that Nunez is only "one step away from Liverpool."

With several sources now commenting on Darwin Nunez's future, it seems that Liverpool have a great chance at signing him.

Would you be happy to see Nunez join Liverpool this summer?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepare Opening Bid To Test Water With Benfica For Darwin Nunez

By Owen Cummings5 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Bid £70m For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker Wants To Play For Jurgen Klopp

By Matt Thielen20 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Led Transfer Race For Midfield Star Until Kylian Mbappe Intervention

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Ex-Manchester City Defender On Bayern Munich's Rejected Offer For Liverpool's Sadio Mane

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Revealed: Bayern Munich's 'Laughable' Sadio Mane Bid | Liverpool Want £42.5M

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Bayern Munich's Second Sadio Mane Bid | Fee Totaled £23.5M + £6.5 In 'Laughable' Add-Ons

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Liverpool Attacker 'Close' To Leaving Anfield This Summer

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago