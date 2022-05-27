Report: Sadio Mane Agrees To Bayern Munich Transfer | Liverpool Star Signs 3-Year Deal With Bundesliga Side

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has agreed to exit the club after signing a 3-year deal with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool play the biggest game of their season tomorrow against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.

The rematch of the 2018 Champions League Final should provide plenty of entertainment for supporters of both Liverpool and Madrid as well as neutrals alike.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a different result as he looks for his second UEFA Champions League title with Liverpool.

Ahead of the game, however, the Reds received some troubling transfer news.

Sadio Mane Agrees To Bayern Munich Transfer

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to L'Equipe Sadio Mane has agreed to join Bayern Munich on a three-year contract.

The AFCON superstar has played coy over his Liverpool future saying that he will reveal his plans after Saturday's Champions League Final.

These reports seem to think that Mane has already made up his mind and that he will only cost around €30M.

€30M is an absolute bargain for a player of Mane's calibre despite his age (30) and having only one year left on his contract.

The forward has been instrumental to Liverpool's success having played a large role in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

If Sadio Mane is off to Bayern Munich this summer, let's hope that he can gift Liverpool one more trophy before departing.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |