Report: Steven Gerrard & Aston Villa Transfer Stance on Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

After being linked with a move away to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the January transfer window, defender Joe Gomez made his first Premier League start of the season in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Norwich City on Saturday.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The 24 year old has returned this season after a serious knee injury picked up on international duty with England ruled him out for most of the last campaign.

It has been difficult for the central defender to get regular minutes with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in good form, and new signing Ibrahima Konate also performing well when called upon.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

With Gomez playing just 530 minutes of football this season, speculation was rife in January that he may be on the move with the World Cup just around the corner.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was adamant though that he wasn't about to lose a player that was so pivotal alongside Van Dijk in the club winning its first League title for 30 years.

Football Insider report that according to a Villa source, Gerrard's interest remains strong and he will make Gomez his 'number one priority' in the transfer market next summer.

It is unlikely Liverpool will want to sell the player but they may be forced to listen to offers for Gomez who is out of contract in the summer of 2024 if the player pushes for a move.

Villa could get their man if Gomez decides a move will offer him the best possible chance to make Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar and the World Cup.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook