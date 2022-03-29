Report: Steven Gerrard Tipped To Hold Off Competition From Liverpool & Others In Raid Of Former Club For Striker

A former player has tipped Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to hold off competition from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United to sign a prolific striker from his old club Rangers.

Noel Whelan told Football Insider that he believes that Villa hold the advantage in the race for 16 year old prolific striker Rory Wilson due to Gerrard's background with the player.

“You tend to find that many managers dip into their old club’s ranks.”

“It’s that trust, the familiarity, and the relationship Gerrard already has with that young man. It’s massive, and it was the same with Philippe Coutinho.

“You’ve got to have that kind of bond, and sometimes that can be the biggest part of a transfer.

“It seems like he has first dibs on signing him, ahead of the likes of City and Liverpool. Who knows, the chance to link up with Gerrard once again could just push things into Villa’s favour.”

Wilson is described as 'Scotland's brightest young talent' after an incredible start to the season that has seen him score 40 goals at youth level so it's no surprise that he is being chased by a number of big clubs.

As to whether Gerrard's relationship with his old club works in his favour, only time will tell.

