Report: Striker Will Not Extend Stay At Liverpool And Could Be Serie A Bound

As the Mohamed Salah contract situation rumbles on, another striker at Liverpool could be on the move according to a report.

Last week, reports broke suggesting that Salah is still yet to find an agreement with the Merseyside club over extending his deal which ends in June 2023.

This led to speculation as to how far apart the two parties are in respect of a deal and that he could be sold in the summer as Liverpool's last chance to cash in on their top scorer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Divock Origi is one player that will be leaving the Reds at the end of the season when his current deal expires.

Liverpool appeared to have the option to extend his contract based on appearances but it now seems that the Belgian international will depart.

Romano claims that AC Milan have made a proposal to sign Origi at the end of the season and are confident of completing the deal.

The striker has written his way into Liverpool's record books with his exploits in the run to Champions League victory in 2019 and has always been popular with players, staff, and fans.

Unfortunately, game time has been extremely limited for the 26 year old over the past two seasons, and the addition of Luis Diaz restricts the situation even further.

AC Milan are unlikely to be the only team that try and secure a deal for Origi but it looks like they are trying to get an agreement in place as soon as possible.

