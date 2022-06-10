Takumi Minamino is set to leave Liverpool this summer, with Leeds United leading the race to sign the Japanese forward. Minamino signed for the Reds from RB Salzburg in January 2020 for £7.25million, and has gone on to make 55 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to Empire Of The Kop, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that Minamino will depart in the coming weeks. In an interview with Caught Offside, Romano said: "The club is ready to listen to the proposals for Takumi. Leeds have been following him for months but Liverpool are waiting for an official proposal.

Takumi Minamino celebrating for the Reds IMAGO / Focus Images

"The player is ready to leave Liverpool because Jurgen Klopp will have other priorities in that position, as explained with the interest in Nunez and Danjuma."

Minamino's minutes in the Premier League have been limited, he featured just 11 times in the topflight last season, but still netted three goals. Klopp has often utilised the forward in the domestic cups, in fact, Minamino finished as the clubs top scorer in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and without his stellar performances, they wouldn't have completed the double last campaign.

The Reds are rumoured to want around £17million for the 27-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |