Report: Takumi Minamino Turned Down Wolves Approach In Favour Of Monaco Transfer From Liverpool

Takumi Minamino turned down an offer from Premier League club Wolves after Liverpool made it clear he could leave the club this summer according to a report.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to a recruitment source close to Football Insider, the Japan international was presented with an offer from Bruno Lage's team but decided he would prefer a move to Ligue 1 with Monaco instead.

Liverpool agreed a deal with the French club worth £15.5million for the 27-year-old this week and he will depart Anfield after just 2.5 years.

Despite signs of early promise, Minamino struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular after he joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg for a fee of £7.65million in January 2020.

After struggling for game time in his second season at the club, he spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Premier League club Southampton as he tried to establish himself in England.

IMAGO / PA Images

After returning from his loan spell on the south coast, the forward made the most of his limited opportunities and played a key role in Liverpool's triumph in both domestic cups.

Seen as the go-to man in the early rounds, Minamino scored 10 goals in all competitions, many of which were crucial.

Liverpool will reluctantly let go of Minamino who proved how useful he could be last season. To be fair to the player, however, he deserves to be involved in more regular football, but he will leave the club with staff, teammates, and fans having positive memories of his stay.

