Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: The 'New Romario' Could Be 'Going To Liverpool' In Transfer From Santos

Santos striker Marcos Leonardo, dubbed 'The New Romario' could be on his way to Liverpool according to reports coming out of Brazil.

Marcos Leonardo

The 19-year-old striker is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in South American football after scoring 25 goals in 94 appearances in his short career at Santos.

According to Sport Witness, it was TV presenter Milton Neves who made the claims coming out of Brazil at the weekend.

Corinthians yesterday escaped being defeated by the Santos kids. Marcos Leonardo, who’s going to Liverpool, this guy is the new Romário!”

The outlet does caveat the comments however by explaining that Neves is known for 'having an irreverent style and funny opinions on football subjects.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whilst the article plays down the comments by Neves, they also mention the claims from another pundit earlier this month that Leonardo had been sold to an English club and will move in the summer transfer window.

'On the program “Os Donos da Bola”, Veloso has just informed that Marcos Leonardo is already sold to an English club and that he should leave in the next transfer window. We will wait for more information to know if the news is correct or not…'

For a player to have played 94 first-team games at 19 years of age is quite something and it will be fascinating to see how this rumour unfolds.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Raphinha Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Reach £60million Agreement For Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Mateusz Musialowski
Transfers

Report: Slask Wroclaw Approach Liverpool For Player Dubbed 'The Polish Messi'

By Neil Andrew50 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott Destined To Play Huge Part For Liverpool Next Season Amid New Shirt Number

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'Won Us More Cups Than Torres & Suarez' - Fans React As Takumi Minamino Departs Liverpool For Monaco

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'The Reason We Have Had To Redecorate The Champions Wall So Often' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On The Transfer Of Takumi Minamino From Liverpool To Monaco

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Breaking: Takumi Minamino Completes Transfer From Liverpool To Monaco

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
minamino
Transfers

Confirmed: Takumi Minamino Joins AS Monaco On Permanent Transfer

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Transfer Battle For Bayern Munich Forward Serge Gnabry - Talks Already Held With Player's Representatives

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago