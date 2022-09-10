Report: Three High-Profile Summer Signings Turned Down By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Revealed

The summer transfer window was Liverpool's first since Michael Edwards moved on from his role as Sporting Director and was replaced by Julian Ward.

The Anfield hierarchy and Ward started the window on the front foot bringing in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay but left it until deadline day to make a further move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan deal.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

An injury crisis at the start of the season however left many Reds fans unhappy that further moves were not made to bolster the squad after Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams all left the club.

Reports in Spain are now suggesting that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp turned down three high-profile players in favour of 23-year-old Nunez.

That's according to El Pais (via Sport Witness) who claim that the 55-year-old turned down 'more affordable options' in Son Heung-min, Richarlison, and Robert Lewandowski who was offered by super-agent Pini Zahavi, as he was only interested in Uruguayan Nunez.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool have been disappointing so far this season, and as a result there is a lot of criticism towards them and also Nunez because of his price tag of £67.5million.

To suggest that Son and Lewandowski were more affordable options seems a little far-fetched as Tottenham would not have parted with the South Korean on the cheap as he has a market value of £67.5million himself.

Polish captain, Lewandowski cost Barcelona £40.5million and likely would have demanded high wages as well.

Richarlison also moved to Spurs from Everton for a sizeable fee of £52.2million and he has plenty of history with Liverpool that would suggest a move would not be feasible in any case.

The options presented in the report as alternatives to Nunez appear to be unrealistic based on the above and Reds fans should not read anything into this.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |