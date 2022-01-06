Report: Three Italian Clubs Make Approach For Liverpool's Divock Origi, Player Wants To Stay In Premier League

According to Sky Sports, three Italian clubs have approached the representatives of Divock Origi to discuss a possible summer transfer.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Belgian's contract expires in June and therefore the player could be available for free at the end of this season.

It's still possible however that Liverpool could trigger an automatic extension to that contract.

It would appear from the report though that the extension maybe based on the number of Premier League starts he makes.

As of now, the striker is yet to start a Premier League match this season with his starts being limited to the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

After a disappointing last campaign, Origi looks revitalised this season and has scored five goals in just ten games.

The 26 year old is currently nursing a knock and has also been linked with a January move to Newcastle United and Sky Sports confirm that it is Origi's preference to stay in the Premier League.

It is unclear who the Italian clubs are that have approached Origi's representatives with respect to signing a pre-contract agreement but the Belgian may wait until the summer before making a final decision.

Should a club wish to try and sign him in January, it is thought it would take a bid between £7million and £10million to make Liverpool consider it worthwhile.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook