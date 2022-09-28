Report: Todd Boehly Going Head To Head With Liverpool And Real Madrid For Jude Bellingham

Skip to main content
Chelsea’s are looking to get in front of both Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, as well as Declan Rice.
The transfer saga in what will be the headline of next year’s summer market is starting to shape up to be between three clubs.

Jude Bellingham is one of the best young talents in world football, with the biggest clubs in the world ready to fight for his services. 

Liverpool are not just amongst those interested but are seemingly front runners and believe they can make Bellingham there's for a transfer fee less than what the Bundesliga side are wanting.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster spoke about his future before England's international match against Italy at the weekend, stating that he wants to impress people with his performances for his country. 

More Competition

Recent reports this week claimed that Liverpool had made the first move for Bellingham, getting ahead of Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's talent.

However, The Reds will have another club now to beat in the race to dig the English midfielder. Todd Boehly’s Chelsea have now thrown their hat into the mix, with Telegraph journalist Matt Law suggesting that they are hoping to ‘jump the queue.’

Law also claims that Chelsea are still in for West Ham’s Declan Rice, but will be pushing hard along with Liverpool and Real Madrid for Bellingham. 

Will Liverpool lead the race much longer with the backing Chelsea are getting from Todd Boehly?

