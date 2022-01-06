Report: Tottenham Consider Player Exchange As Part Of Deal For Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a January move to try and obtain the services of Wolves' Spanish international Adama Traore according to a report.

The player is out of contract in 18 months and has recently been linked with Liverpool as well as Tottenham with reports suggesting he could be available for as little as £18million.

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke at The Athletic, Antonio Conte is looking to add quality on the right side of his Spurs team.

Spurs were easily beaten in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and Conte was clear in his thoughts that there is a big gap in quality between the two teams.

The report suggests that should Conte and Spurs pursue a deal for Traore, it may be with a view to converting him into a right wing-back in the Italian's three at the back system.

As it stands, Emerson Royal is occupying that role but it's reported that Conte wants someone with more quality in the final third to fill that position.

Matt Doherty is also comfortable in the right wing-back role that he played at Wolves but he appears to be out of favour and according to the report could even be included in the deal to try and secure the services of Traore.

