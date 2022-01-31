Report: Tottenham & Everton In Talks Over Permanent Transfer Of Dele Alli, Frank Lampard's First Signing?

After Frank Lampard was announced as the new Everton manager on Monday morning, the club are reported to be in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the permanent signing of Dele Alli.

IMAGO / News Images

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at the North London club after bursting onto the scene after signing from MK Dons for £5million in the summer of 2015.

He became a key part of the team that made the 2019 Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino but fell down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, and now more recently, Antonio Conte.

Alli has been capped 37 times by England but again is now out of consideration for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad after failing to play regularly for Tottenham.

A move may be needed to kickstart Alli's career and a transfer to Everton under Lampard who himself was a goalscoring midfielder could prove to be the catalyst.

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce is reporting that the two clubs are exploring the possibility of a permanent deal but it seems discussions are at the very early stages.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook