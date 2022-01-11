Report: Tottenham In Race For Newcastle, West Ham & Borussia Dortmund Target Hugo Ekitike, Reims Terms Revealed For January Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Stade Reims forward Hugo Ekitike according to a report.

The France under 21 international has been in fine form for Reims this season scoring eight goals in 18 Ligue 1 games.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

As reported by RMC Sport via Sport Witness, Tottenham are now in the race as they look to bolster their attacking options under manager Antonio Conte.

The 19 year old has also been linked with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund.

As per the report, Stade Reims have been very clear about their demands for the player should a club want to agree a deal with them in January.

It claims that Reims expect a fee of €30million plus €10million add ons with a 25% sell on clause inserted into the agreement.

They also insist that Ekitike is loaned back to the Ligue 1 club for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

It would appear that whilst discussions are ongoing, no formal offer has been made yet by anyone.

