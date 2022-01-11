Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Tottenham In Race For Newcastle, West Ham & Borussia Dortmund Target Hugo Ekitike, Reims Terms Revealed For January Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Stade Reims forward Hugo Ekitike according to a report.

The France under 21 international has been in fine form for Reims this season scoring eight goals in 18 Ligue 1 games.

Hugo Ekitike

As reported by RMC Sport via Sport Witness, Tottenham are now in the race as they look to bolster their attacking options under manager Antonio Conte.

The 19 year old has also been linked with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund.

As per the report, Stade Reims have been very clear about their demands for the player should a club want to agree a deal with them in January.

Read More

It claims that Reims expect a fee of €30million plus €10million add ons with a 25% sell on clause inserted into the agreement.

They also insist that Ekitike is loaned back to the Ligue 1 club for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

It would appear that whilst discussions are ongoing, no formal offer has been made yet by anyone.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Hugo Ekitike
Transfers

Report: Tottenham In Race For Newcastle, West Ham & Borussia Dortmund Target Hugo Ekitike, Reims Terms Revealed For January Transfer

1 minute ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Report: EFL Did Not Receive Complaints About Liverpool's Postponement With Arsenal Despite Reports

18 minutes ago
Jamie Hamilton, Ryan Kent
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Among Suitors For Scottish Superstar - Celtic, Brighton Also Interested

1 hour ago
Arsenal
News

Liverpool Acquire Former Manchester United And Arsenal Man During January Transfer Window

2 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Quotes

'Go To Liverpool' - Arsenal Wonderkid Urged To Join Reds By Former England International

2 hours ago
Liverpool fans
News

Confirmed: No EFL Investigation Into Liverpool After False Positive COVID Scandal

2 hours ago
John Achterberg
Quotes

'We Can Make Our Situation Even Better' - John Achterberg On The Introduction Of Claudio Taffarel And His New Liverpool Contract

2 hours ago
Jules Kounde Sevilla
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Transfer After Reaching Contract Agreement To Sign £75million Rated La Liga Star In January

3 hours ago