Report: Tottenham & Luis Diaz Transfer Stance Revealed After Reported Bid On Tuesday
After Tottenham were reported to have bid €45million plus add ons for Porto and Colombian winger Luis Diaz on Tuesday, another report has emerged providing an update on the North London club's stance on further bids and the players thoughts on the potential move.
The 25 year old has excelled this season for the Primeira Liga club scoring 16 goals and assisting six times in all competitions leading to interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United.
This positive start to the season followed a Copa America tournament for Colombia where he finished it as joint top scorer with Argentina's Lionel Messi.
Luis Diaz
Age: 25
Club: FC Porto
Position: Winger
Appearances this season: 28
Goals this season: 16
Assists this season: 6
Contract expiration: June 30th 2024
Market value: £36million
According to Record via Sport Witness, Tottenham's bid falls short of Porto's asking price and it claims that Chairman Daniel Levy will not return to the table with a new, increased offer.
The price quoted by the Portuguese publication that may get Porto's attention is €60million although previously it has been reported they are insistent on the €80million release clause being triggered by any potential suitors.
Read More
Even if a deal could be agreed by the two clubs which seems unlikely, the report says the player himself is not keen on a move to the North London club suggesting the transfer 'isn't tempting enough'.
Author Verdict
As the end of the window approaches and it appears no formal approaches have been made by any other clubs, a summer move seems far more likely for the exciting attacker.
