Report: Tottenham Set To Beat Liverpool And Manchester United To Midfield Powerhouse

Tottenham transfer guru Fabio Paratici is set to mastermind a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports.

The Ivorian is out of contract come the summer, and Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his midfield options with Milan unable to tie him down to a new deal.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked in recent times, but according to Calcio Mercato, Tottenham are leading the charge to snap up the former Atalanta star for nothing at the end of the season.

However, it's not a deal which Liverpool fans will mind.

Author Verdict

Franck Kessie may have scored 13 in the Serie A last season, but in his two outings against the Reds in the Champions League, he was nothing but a passenger.

There's clearly a player in the Ivorian - but not one that fits in to a Jurgen Klopp midfield. And it's debatable whether he gets into Tottenham's setup despite their woes in that position.

Should Spurs be signing Kessie?

