Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Transfer Expert Makes Kylian Mbappe Claim & Updates On Rumoured Move Of Sadio Mane From Liverpool To Barcelona Or Real Madrid

Gianluca di Marzio has provided an update on the rumoured transfer of Liverpool striker Sadio Mane to Barcelona or Real Madrid and believes he knows where PSG's Kylian Mbappe will be playing his football next season.

Sadio Mane Kylian Mbappe

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto during the January transfer window, speculation has started regarding the future of Senegal's AFCON hero Mane.

The 29 year old has just 18 months left on his contract which means Liverpool have a decision to make as to whether to offer him a new deal or cash in whilst they can still get a sizeable transfer fee.

Answering questions for wettfreunde, Di Marzio is of the opinion that despite the signing of Diaz, he still sees Mane's future at Liverpool.

"Liverpool want to get even better and that's why they brought in Luis Diaz. I think Mane will remain a part of that plan. FC Barcelona would of course take a player like Mane immediately in order to be able to build on old successes again."

Read More

Despite reports on Wednesday claiming that Mbappe is having second thoughts in respect of a move to Real Madrid, the Italian journalist believes the player will end up in the Spanish capital.

Should the Frenchman move to the Santiago Bernebeu, Di Marzio believes that would rule them out of a move for Liverpool's number 10 and that Barcelona will struggle to convince the Senegalese to move to the Camp Nou.

"I don't think Mane will leave Liverpool. Real will get Mbappe and there is also Benzema. Barca also want Haaland but the Catalans don't seem to have the money. As bad as Barcelona are in terms of sport, they won't be able to convince Mane."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Sadio Mane Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Transfer Expert Makes Kylian Mbappe Claim & Updates On Rumoured Move Of Sadio Mane From Liverpool To Barcelona Or Real Madrid

2 minutes ago
Youri Tielemans Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Chelsea Given Hope As Transfer Target Holds Off New Contract Talks

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappe 'Open' To Liverpool Transfer Move Despite Real Madrid Interest

2 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
Non LFC

Report: Brendan Rodgers To Be Sacked By Leicester City This Weekend

2 hours ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learnt From Inter Milan vs Liverpool

3 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Liverpool FC Legends To Face Manchester United Legends In Charity Match

4 hours ago
Liverpool Champions League Win Madrid UCL
Quotes

'We Were Ready' - Thiago Has Message For Europe After Liverpool's Champions League Victory Over Inter Milan

6 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Have a Lot of Room for Improvement' - Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate Talks About His Performance Against Inter Milan

7 hours ago