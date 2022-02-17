Report: Transfer Expert Makes Kylian Mbappe Claim & Updates On Rumoured Move Of Sadio Mane From Liverpool To Barcelona Or Real Madrid

Gianluca di Marzio has provided an update on the rumoured transfer of Liverpool striker Sadio Mane to Barcelona or Real Madrid and believes he knows where PSG's Kylian Mbappe will be playing his football next season.

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto during the January transfer window, speculation has started regarding the future of Senegal's AFCON hero Mane.

The 29 year old has just 18 months left on his contract which means Liverpool have a decision to make as to whether to offer him a new deal or cash in whilst they can still get a sizeable transfer fee.

Answering questions for wettfreunde, Di Marzio is of the opinion that despite the signing of Diaz, he still sees Mane's future at Liverpool.

"Liverpool want to get even better and that's why they brought in Luis Diaz. I think Mane will remain a part of that plan. FC Barcelona would of course take a player like Mane immediately in order to be able to build on old successes again."

Despite reports on Wednesday claiming that Mbappe is having second thoughts in respect of a move to Real Madrid, the Italian journalist believes the player will end up in the Spanish capital.

Should the Frenchman move to the Santiago Bernebeu, Di Marzio believes that would rule them out of a move for Liverpool's number 10 and that Barcelona will struggle to convince the Senegalese to move to the Camp Nou.

"I don't think Mane will leave Liverpool. Real will get Mbappe and there is also Benzema. Barca also want Haaland but the Catalans don't seem to have the money. As bad as Barcelona are in terms of sport, they won't be able to convince Mane."

