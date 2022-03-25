Report: Two 'Outstanding' Spanish Internationals Catch The Eye Of Liverpool Scout
Liverpool are amongst a whole host of clubs impressed by two Spanish internationals according to a report.
As the Reds look to freshen up their squad in the summer, a number of links to younger players have started to emerge over recent weeks.
Super Deporte via Sport Witness claim that Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch Valencia pair Jesús Vázquez and Cristhian Mosquera in action for Spain's under 19s against Austria.
Liverpool were not the only team with scouts in attendance with up to 18 clubs reported to be watching the match. The pair were described as 'outstanding' as Spain drew 2-2 in a qualifier for the European Championships.
The Spanish outlet also report that the two players are described as ‘natural leaders’ for the national team and their 'physical and technical conditions' did not go unnoticed by those in attendance representing clubs around Europe.
Both players are under contract to the La Liga club until 2025 with Mosquera having a €25m release clause so a purchase of either player will not come cheap.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
