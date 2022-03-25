Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Two 'Outstanding' Spanish Internationals Catch The Eye Of Liverpool Scout

Liverpool are amongst a whole host of clubs impressed by two Spanish internationals according to a report.

As the Reds look to freshen up their squad in the summer, a number of links to younger players have started to emerge over recent weeks.

Anfield

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Super Deporte via Sport Witness claim that Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch Valencia pair Jesús Vázquez and Cristhian Mosquera in action for Spain's under 19s against Austria.

Jesus Vasquez
Christhian Mosquera

Liverpool were not the only team with scouts in attendance with up to 18 clubs reported to be watching the match. The pair were described as 'outstanding' as Spain drew 2-2 in a qualifier for the European Championships.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spanish outlet also report that the two players are described as ‘natural leaders’ for the national team and their 'physical and technical conditions' did not go unnoticed by those in attendance representing clubs around Europe.

Both players are under contract to the La Liga club until 2025 with Mosquera having a €25m release clause so a purchase of either player will not come cheap.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Opinions

Opinion: A Potentially Crucial Couple Of Weeks Coming Up In Career Of Joe Gomez, The Man Set To Deputise For Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Callum Owen46 minutes ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Transfer For 'Unbelievable' Attacker 'Expected Imminently'

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Locked In Battle' With Manchester United And Manchester City For 40-Goal Attacker

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Diogo Jota Portugal
Non LFC

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal In Their 3-1 Victory Over Turkey In World Cup Qualifiers

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Wembley
Non LFC

England v Switzerland: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly | Jordan Henderson To Face Former Liverpool Teammate Xherdan Shaqiri?

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Gareth Bale
Non LFC

Watch: Gareth Bale Wonder Goals Against Austria Send Wales Into World Cup Playoff Final

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Luis Diaz
News

Watch: Brilliant Luis Diaz Goal For Colombia - Great Finish From The Liverpool Winger

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Claims Mohamed Salah Is Lying About Contract Situation With FSG And The Board

By Damon Carr20 hours ago