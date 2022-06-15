Skip to main content
Report: Two Players Previously Linked With Liverpool Heading For Transfers Away From Ligue 1 Club With One Tipped For Premier League Move

Two Ligue 1 players who have both been linked with Liverpool in the past are heading for transfers this summer according to a report.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Liverpool who signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could end up costing them £85million.

Darwin Nunez

The 22-year-old could be a replacement for Sadio Mane however who appears to want a new challenge at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich although the deal is still to be agreed.

Lille players Renato Sanches and Jonathan David have been linked with the Reds in the past and a report from Julien Laurens appears to suggest that both players will be on the move this summer.

Jonathan David Renato Sanches

The Frenchman claims that Lille will be forced into selling two of their main players, and the Premier League is the next destination for David with Portuguese midfielder Sanches being most recently linked to AC Milan.

Author Verdict

Canadian international David has long been on the radar of Liverpool but the signing of Nunez probably means a move for the talented forward is unlikely now.

