Report: Tyler Morton's Loan To Blackburn Rovers Put On Hold

After a deal was agreed for Tyler Morton to move to Blackburn Rovers for the upcoming season, it has now been thrown into doubt following concerns in the Liverpool camp about injuries in the squad.

Harvey Elliott had a successful loan move to The Riversiders in the 2020/21 season, where he made 42 appearances in all competitions. He scored seven goals during his time in the Championship.

Leighton Clarkson also spent time at Rovers. But he only managed to rack up seven appearances.

It seems as though Morton will not depart now, as he is valued heavily by Jurgen Klopp as a member of the first-team squad.

The 19-year-old made a cameo appearance against Arsenal in November and started against Tottenham Hotspur last year in the Premier League. He also made two Champions League appearances, which took him to 9 in all competitions for Liverpool.

A move to Blackburn would allow him to get regular game time and gain valuable experience.

There have been question marks surrounding The Reds midfield options and whether another one is needed or not. The current senior options consist of Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Matheus Nunes has been heavily linked over the past few weeks, however, it is not known whether there is genuine interest there by the club.

