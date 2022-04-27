Report: Uncertainty Increases Over The Future Of Barcelona Midfielder & Liverpool Target Gavi
Contract negotiations between Barcelona and Liverpool target Gavi are on hold, said sport.es, intensifying speculation that the Spaniard could be on his way out.
Unclear is why this is the case. The Reds have long been linked with the 17-year-old whose current deal at the Catalonian giants runs until June 2023.
Gavi is an ever-present Xavi Hernandez's team. The Spanish-born midfielder reportedly has a release clause of €50million and several European elite clubs - Liverpool, Bayern and PSG - would be willing to submit bids.
According to sport.es, the number 30 is still intent on staying at Barcelona.
