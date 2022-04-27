Report: Uncertainty Increases Over The Future Of Barcelona Midfielder & Liverpool Target Gavi

Contract negotiations between Barcelona and Liverpool target Gavi are on hold, said sport.es , intensifying speculation that the Spaniard could be on his way out.

Unclear is why this is the case. The Reds have long been linked with the 17-year-old whose current deal at the Catalonian giants runs until June 2023.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Gavi is an ever-present Xavi Hernandez's team. The Spanish-born midfielder reportedly has a release clause of €50million and several European elite clubs - Liverpool, Bayern and PSG - would be willing to submit bids.

According to sport.es, the number 30 is still intent on staying at Barcelona.

