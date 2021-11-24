Report: Update In Transfer Chase For Liverpool Target And Watford's Senegal Striker Ismaila Sarr

According to a report in Italy, Liverpool still have a 'strong' interest in Watford and Senegal striker Ismaila Sarr.

The player has been in good form since Watford returned to the Premier League scoring five goals so far this season.

The latest of those goals came in the 4-1 humiliation of Manchester United on Saturday which was the game that finally saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked.

Signing For Watford

After signing from Rennes for a reported fee of £27million in 2019 there were signs of the player's potential but the season ended with Watford being relegated.

His contributions were one of the major reasons however for Watford winning promotion straight back to the Premier League with 13 goals and 13 assists.

Liverpool Interest

According to a report from calciomercato, Liverpool still hold a 'strong' interest in the player they have been linked with since he joined the Hornets.

Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sarr's teammate Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup Of Nations in January and therefore are looking for reinforcements for that period as they lose their main two goalscorers.

Author Verdict

Sarr himself would not solve the issue of losing Salah and Mane in January as he will also be appearing alongside Mane for Senegal.

Longer term however, Sarr would appear to have a lot of the attributes that Liverpool look for in a player so a deal should not be ruled out further down the line.

The 23 year old's contract is due to expire in June 2024 so it is likely to take a sizeable fee to secure the services of the player.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook