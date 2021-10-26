    • October 26, 2021
    Report: Update Provided On Liverpool's Interest In Torino's Brazilian Defender Gleison Bremer

    Author:

    A report from Brazil has given an update on Liverpool's reported interest in Torino's Brazilian central defender Gleison Bremer.

    The 24 year old has been linked with the Reds before and was one of the names talked about as a possible recruit during the injury crisis of last season.

    Gleison Bremer

    Liverpool Interest In Bremer

    The report from Radio Itatiaia via SportWitness claims that Liverpool are at the front of the race to sign the player alongside Inter Milan and AC Milan.

    It even goes as to far as saying that all three clubs have made contact with Bremer's representatives to discuss a possible transfer next summer.

    The reported fee for the Brazilian is expected to be around €25million with his contract due to expire in 2023 at the Italian club.

    LFCTR Verdict

    As it stands Liverpool have five central defenders on the books, all capable of playing first team football. In addition they have Ben Davies and Rhys Williams out on loan.

    This means only sales of some of these players will see Jurgen Klopp enter the market for another centre-back.

    Should they be interested in the future as a result of player sales, then the fact that the player is young and reasonably priced means due to his contract status, it's one to watch.

