Report: Villarreal And Netherlands Ace On Potential Liverpool Move
Arnaut Danjuma is open to a move to Liverpool this summer. The Ex-Bournemouth winger was linked with a move to the Reds in January, but Jurgen Klopp signed Luis Diaz instead.
However, the recent news around Sadio Mane's likely departure means that the Reds will be looking to fill the wingers void in the coming months. As per Empire Of The Kop, speaking to Ziggo Sport, Danjuma said: "I always know about my situation after the season, I don’t want to be involved at all during the season. But I was informed that Liverpool was following me closely."
The winger contributed 16 goals and four assists in all competitions the Yellow Submarine last campaign, and played a key part in the Spanish clubs remarkable run in the Champions League, where they reached the semi-final stage, after they defeated Juventus and Bayern Munich, before they were knocked out by Klopp's men.
Danjuma continued: "I think it’s a bad quality if you’re not ambitious. If a club came along that offers me a higher sporting platform to play, I should always consider it." The Dutchman has prior topflight experience from his time at the Cherries, and would be available to the Reds for a fee around £45million.
