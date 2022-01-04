Skip to main content
Report: Vlahovic Dismisses Arsenal Interest In Favour Of Summer Switch To Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona Or Juventus, Real Madrid & Inter Milan To Join Race?

Author:

According to a report, Dusan Vlahovic will reject interest from Arsenal in favour of a move elsewhere in the summer.

There were rumours on Tuesday that Arsenal had made a bid for the Serbian international offering a player plus cash deal involving Lucas Torreira.

Dusan Vlahovic

The 21 year old has once again been in terrific form for La Viola and recently equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of goals scored in a calendar year in Serie A.

Despite Arsenal's reported bid for the player, TUTTOmercatoWEB.com claim he will reject their interest.

It says that should he choose a move to the Premier League, it will only happen in the summer to either Manchester City or Chelsea.

The Italian publication states that Vlahovic would see Arsenal as a transitional career step and he wants to move to a club ready to win the biggest trophies.

Read More

Outside of the Premier League clubs, Barcelona and Juventus are mentioned as possible destinations for the prolific striker with it unclear as to whether Inter Milan and Real Madrid will join the race.

This is going to be fascinating over the coming weeks and months to see where Vlahovic ends up with a contract renewal now extremely unlikely.

It does appear however from the report than any transfer will only be effective in the summer and not before.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

