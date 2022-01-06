Skip to main content
Report: Watford Make Move For Liverpool Defender Nat Phillips, Newcastle & West Ham Reportedly Interested

Watford have made a move for Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips according to a report.

Nathaniel Phillips Crystal Palace

The player has dropped down the pecking order at Liverpool after the return from long term injuries of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool also brought in Ibrahima Konate from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer which now means Phillips is fifth choice.

The player himself has indicated that he would be open to a move and the feeling is that Liverpool would not stand in his way after his performances last season helped them to an unlikely third place finish in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Watford have now registered their interest in signing Phillips during this month's transfer window.

The report claims a 'recruitment source' has told them that Claudio Ranieri wants to bring in the 24 year old and the Hornets have now made a move.

On Wednesday, it was reported that there was interest from Newcastle United and that Liverpool had turned down a £7million bid from an unnamed club.

Football Insider had also claimed previously that West Ham United are interested in Phillips to help cover for the long term injuries of Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

Whilst they suggest Liverpool would be looking for £12million, Sky Sports indicate they would be looking for closer to £15million.

The interest from multiple clubs should mean that Liverpool can maximise the value of any potential transfer and a loyal servant can be rewarded by being allowed to leave for regular football.

