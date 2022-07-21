Skip to main content

Report: West Ham Could Firm Up Interest In Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After Losing Out On Manchester United's Jessie Lingard

The Irish Mirror claimed West Ham United are "weighing up" a move for Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after reportedly missing out on Jessie Lingard to Nottingham Forest.

The English midfielder, 28, is out of favour at Anfield due to a combination of his injury record and the stern competition he faces from the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and co. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

He started just nine games in the Premier League last season. 

The Hammers are understood to rate Oxlade-Chamberlain - who pulled up with a suspected hamstring problem in Liverpool's 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Crystal Palace last week - at around £10million. 

Whether or not Liverpool are to open to selling at that price is unclear. The Anfield club signed the 28-year-old from Arsenal in 2017 for a fee in the region of £35million.

The 28-year-old's current market value stands at approximately £15million, according to Transfermarkt.

Should the club opt to sell, it would inevitably spark fresh clamour from fans for Liverpool to bulk up their midfield options. Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham (who isn't?), but as things stand the club is likely to wait until 2023 to make a move for the young midfielder. 

It would be interesting to see if Oxlade-Chamberlain's potential departure changes things.

The former Arsenal star has made 133 appearances for Liverpool over his five years with the club, scoring 17 goals. 

