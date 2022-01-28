Report: West Ham Could Make Late Transfer Move For Liverpool Target & Leeds United Winger Raphinha

West Ham could make a late move in the transfer window for Leeds United's star player Raphinha according to a report.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form again for both club and country this season and has scored eight goals in the Premier League.

His performances have led to interest from a number of big clubs including Liverpool and Bayern Munich with one report at the end of December claiming a deal was done with the Bundesliga club.

According to 90min.com, David Moyes and West Ham could make a late bid to try and take the player to the London Stadium before the window shuts on Monday.

The Hammers currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League after an impressive start to the season that has also seen them qualify easily as group winners for the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Author Verdict

West Ham are in greater need to sign a central striker to back up Michael Antonio after not replacing Sebastian Haller who moved to Ajax last January.

There have been rumours that Raphinha is in discussions with Leeds to extend his contract which would give them the security that his transfer value would be protected.

Based on West Ham's needs and the likelihood that the Brazilian's next move will be to a club challenging for the Champions League places each year, this would appear to be a non-starter.

