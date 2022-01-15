Report: West Ham Have 'Touched Base' With Liverpool Over Nat Phillips Transfer

West Ham have made contact with Liverpool to discuss the value of a deal that could take Nat Phillips to the London Stadium according to a report.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield after impressing last season when called upon after injuries gripped the club.

His run in the team was one of the key components that gave the Reds a platform to force their way into an unlikely third placed finish.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all returning from long term injuries, and Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate in the summer, Phillips' opportunities have been extremely limited this season.

The 24 year old has still performed well when he has made it onto the pitch and was excellent in the Champions League victory against AC Milan at the San Siro.

It has been reported that because of the need for Phillips to get more regular football and as recognition for his services at Liverpool, he will be allowed to leave if a suitable offer is received.

According to journalist Dean Jones, it appears West Ham are keen on the central defender and have made contact with Liverpool.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that they've already touched base about the value of that deal, and I think that they need to negotiate with Liverpool further if that one's going to have a breakthrough, but that's still on the agenda."

Author Verdict

It looks likely that Phillips will move during January either on a permanent deal or on loan.

The player has been superb for Liverpool over the last 12 months but the outlook in terms of game time on Merseyside is not good and he should be let go to try and realise his potential.

He is currently recovering from a fractured cheekbone but is due to return soon and interested suitors will be keen to get him on board as quickly as possible.

