Report: West Ham Make Enquiry For Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain As Possible Jesse Lingard Alternative

According to a report West Ham United have made a 'soft enquiry' for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Hammers have been linked recently to former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, a free agent, after leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

Lingard had excelled during a loan period at the London Stadium so it is no surprise to see David Moyes trying to sign him on a permanent deal.

It appears that Lingard may not be the only England international on the radar of Moyes and the East London club.

West Ham Central report that the hierarchy at West Ham have made a 'soft enquiry' for Reds midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The outlet claim that the 28-year-old is viewed as an alternative to Lingard and mentions a figure of around £10million as a possible transfer value.

Oxlade-Chamberlain endured a frustrating last campaign at Anfield where he performed very well during the winter months and when deputising for Mohamed Salah when the Egyptian was away at AFCON.

He struggled for game time however in the final three months of the season which have led to question marks around his future especially as he has just 12 months left of his current deal.

A move away from Liverpool would not be a surprise this summer with it being the last chance the club has to cash in on a player who has seen brilliant spells of form more often than not halted by injury issues.

