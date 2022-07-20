Skip to main content

Report: West Ham Make Enquiry For Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain As Possible Jesse Lingard Alternative

According to a report West Ham United have made a 'soft enquiry' for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Hammers have been linked recently to former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, a free agent, after leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

Lingard had excelled during a loan period at the London Stadium so it is no surprise to see David Moyes trying to sign him on a permanent deal.

It appears that Lingard may not be the only England international on the radar of Moyes and the East London club.

West Ham Central report that the hierarchy at West Ham have made a 'soft enquiry' for Reds midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The outlet claim that the 28-year-old is viewed as an alternative to Lingard and mentions a figure of around £10million as a possible transfer value.

Oxlade-Chamberlain endured a frustrating last campaign at Anfield where he performed very well during the winter months and when deputising for Mohamed Salah when the Egyptian was away at AFCON.

He struggled for game time however in the final three months of the season which have led to question marks around his future especially as he has just 12 months left of his current deal.

A move away from Liverpool would not be a surprise this summer with it being the last chance the club has to cash in on a player who has seen brilliant spells of form more often than not halted by injury issues.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWest Ham United

Ben Davies
Transfers

'Perfect For All Parties' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Transfer Of Defender Ben Davies To Rangers

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Neco Williams
Quotes

‘It’s Great Business Yet Again’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Transfer Business

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Podcast cover 4
Podcasts

Podcast: Matheus Nunes Or Amadou Onana As Last Summer Signing?

By Alex Caddick9 hours ago
imago1013242785h
Articles

Analysis: Jude Bellingham - Liverpool's Long-Term Transfer Target

By Alex Caddick9 hours ago
ben davies lean
Quotes

'I Think Liverpool Was Very Good For Him' - Rangers Boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst On Signing Ben Davies

By Rowan Lee9 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Ex Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero Gives His Verdict on Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland Transfers

By Rowan Lee10 hours ago
Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'They’ve Got The Players And The Experience' - Former Tottenham Boss Tim Sherwood On Jurgen Klopp And Pep Guardiola

By Rowan Lee11 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Reece James
Quotes

‘I Would Say Reece James Is a Better Defender’ - Former Liverpool Defender Has His Say

By Matty Orme11 hours ago