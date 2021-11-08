Report: West Ham Reignite Race For Liverpool January Target

West Ham United are interested in signing Liverpool target Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille after interest from the Reds last January.

The Croatian was a Reds target in January 2021 in the centre-back crisis which saw Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and step-in Fabinho all injured.

The 25-year-old was a much more expensive option than what the Reds eventually plumped for - the deadline day duo of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak - neither of whom are at the club any more.

Davies joined Sheffield United on a loan deal after not making a single Liverpool appearance - and Kabak's £18 million buy-out clause was not activated, eventually joining Norwich City this summer for significantly less. Ibrahima Konate was subsequently brought in during the summer months.

Caleta-Car would have been the more long-term option, but it seems as if David Moyes wants to bring him to the London Stadium to partner Kurt Zouma.

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, the Hammers will be joined by billionaire-owned Newcastle in the race to sign him.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp apparently 'admires' the Croatian - but central defence is not an issue of great need for the Reds at present.

