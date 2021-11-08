Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: West Ham Reignite Race For Liverpool January Target Who Jurgen Klopp 'Admires'

Author:

West Ham United are interested in signing Liverpool target Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille after interest from the Reds last January.

The Croatian was a Reds target in January 2021 in the centre-back crisis which saw Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and step-in Fabinho all injured.

The 25-year-old was a much more expensive option than what the Reds eventually plumped for - the deadline day duo of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak - neither of whom are at the club any more.

Kabak

Read More

Davies joined Sheffield United on a loan deal after not making a single Liverpool appearance - and Kabak's £18 million buy-out clause was not activated, eventually joining Norwich City this summer for significantly less. Ibrahima Konate was subsequently brought in during the summer months.

Caleta-Car would have been the more long-term option, but it seems as if David Moyes wants to bring him to the London Stadium to partner Kurt Zouma.

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, the Hammers will be joined by billionaire-owned Newcastle in the race to sign him.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp apparently 'admires' the Croatian - but central defence is not an issue of great need for the Reds at present.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Caleta-Car
Transfers

Report: West Ham Reignite Race For Liverpool January Target

1 minute ago
Liverpool Team Photo
Articles

The Latest Values Of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad With Contract Expiry Dates

14 minutes ago
Liam Gallagher
Articles

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher Pokes Fun at Liverpool After West Ham Loss

25 minutes ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Break Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold And Others

55 minutes ago
Michail Antonio, Virgil van Dijk
Interviews

'Keep It Away From Virgil Van Dijk': Michail Antonio Shows How West Ham Beat Liverpool

1 hour ago
Ben Woodburn
News

Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up - Ben Woodburn At The Double For Hearts

1 hour ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Interesting Report Emerges Regarding Steven Gerrard And Aston Villa After Dean Smith Sacking

3 hours ago
Glen Johnson
Interviews

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Was Glen Johnson Right About Mohamed Salah And Liverpool's Defence?

5 hours ago