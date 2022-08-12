Report: West Ham Submit Offer For Sporting Midfielder & Liverpool Target Matheus Nunes

West Ham United have submitted a bid for Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, according to a report.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with Liverpool over recent weeks as manager Jurgen Klopp wrestles with an injury crisis at the club.

The German has seen a number of players pick up injuries during pre-season, and the issues were compounded on Saturday when Thiago Alcantara limped off with a hamstring injury.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain (hamstring) and Curtis Jones (calf) are also not available to Klopp as things stand which prompted several outlets to speculate that Liverpool would make their move for Nunes.

The reports were shot down however on Thursday by a number of journalists close to the club and it appears another Premier League club are trying to seize the opportunity of trying to sign the Portugal international.

According to Diário Record, West Ham have submitted an offer of £25million plus £4million in add-ons to Sporting for the midfielder.

The Portuguese outlet reports however that the Primeira Liga side are likely to turn down the offer as they hold out for £42million.

LFCTR Verdict

The move from West Ham has come from nowhere with only Liverpool and Wolves previously credited with an interest in the player.

It had been suggested that Nunes was not interested in a move to Wolves because he wanted Champions League football, which he wouldn't get with West Ham either.

As for Liverpool, if they truly have an interest in the player, maybe another club forcing the issue could spark them into action, although it seems unlikely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |