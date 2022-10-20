Skip to main content
Report: Wilfried Zaha Keen On Transfer To Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Crystal Palace winger is out of contract at the end of the season.
According to a report, Crystal Palace talisman, Wilfried Zaha is keen on a move to Liverpool.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and will be open to speak to interested clubs overseas in January.

Wilfried Zaha

Reports claim Wifried Zaha would like to move Liverpool.

He could also be available for a cut price fee in January should Patrick Vieira’s team look to take the opportunity to cash in on a player that has served them so well.

They may decide however that due to his loyalty to the London club that they may let him leave on a free transfer next summer should he decide he wants a new challenge.

In surprising news however, Italian publication calciomercato.com report that Zaha would be interested in a move to Anfield when his contract ends.

LFCTR Verdict

Zaha’s last move to a big club (Manchester United) did not pay off and he deserves another opportunity whilst in his prime.

There is nothing to suggest that Liverpool are interested in the Ivory Coast international but there is no doubting his ability, Premier League experience and contribution to the Eagles over the years.

The fact Liverpool already have Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as well as the youth of Fabio Carvalho however would make a move for the 29-year-old seem unlikely.

