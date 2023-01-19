Report: Wolves Hoping To Keep Hold Of Midfielder In January Amid Interest From Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, Manchester United & Barcelona

Wolves will do everything they can to keep hold of midfielder Ruben Neves during this transfer window according to a report.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in less than 18 months' time which has led to speculation that he could be made available for a knockdown price.

According to 90MIN, a whole host of clubs including Liverpool, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Barcelona are interested in the Portuguese international.

The publication claims however that Wolves are 'determined to keep Neves this month' despite the interest and influx of new signings including Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina.

Liverpool appear to have admired Neves for some time and were reported to be interested in a move for him during last summer's transfer window.

As well as the possible interest in Neves, the Reds continue to be linked with a move for another Wolves midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

The 24-year-old only signed for the Midlands club a few months back but there are strong rumours suggesting that he will move to Anfield this summer.

LFCTR Verdict

Neves is a fine player and one that would add an extra dynamic to any midfield with his range of passing. He is captain of Wolves however and has proven to be loyal over recent years hence it's more likely to be the summer before he makes a move at the earliest.

As to whether he could move to Liverpool remains to be seen but the potential transfer of teammate Nunes to Anfield when the season ends seems more realistic at this point in time.

